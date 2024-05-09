iFixit: Pura 70 series ‘domestic component usage is high… definitely higher than in the Mate 60’

After earlier reports about Huawei using more Chinese-made components on the Pura 70 series were dismissed, a new teardown analysis has reanimated the talks. According to the device inspection of two firms, the Pura 70 series indeed has a high number of domestic components, adding that it is “definitely higher than in the Mate 60.”

Days ago, Chinese outlets reported that Huawei sourced 90% of its components from Chinese suppliers to build its Pura 70 series. The reports cited the Japanese research firm Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, noting that some of the suppliers of the components were OFilm, Lens Technology, Goertek, Csun, Sunny Optical, BOE, and Crystal-Optech. However, Fomalhaut Techno Solutions CEO Minatake Mitchell Kashio denied the details. According to the executive, the firm has not received any units of the Pura 70 series for analysis.

“I never commented on the Pura 70 to anyone because we have not received the product,” said answered in an email to the South China Morning Post.

According to a recent analysis of the Pura 70 Pro, however, it seems the claims in the earlier reports are not entirely wrong.

In a new report from Reuters citing the analysis made by iFixit and TechSearch International, it was discovered that the Chinese smartphone giant is indeed using a higher number of China-sourced components in the new series.

The two firms pointed out that the lineup’s flash memory storage and chip processor were from Chinese suppliers. Specifically, the NAND memory chip of the phone is believed to be prepared by Huawei’s very own fabless semiconductor company, HiSilicon. Several components of the smartphone reportedly also came from other Chinese manufacturers. As per the report, the NAND flash memory chip might be packaged by HiSilicon, which also produced the memory controller of the Pro device.

Interestingly, the dissection of the smartphone also revealed that the Pura device also employs the DRAM used in Huawei Mate 60. The chip was produced by South Korea’s SK Hynix, which already stopped doing business with Huawei due to the ban placed on the brand. The company, nonetheless, believes that the DRAM chip used in the Pura 70 series might just be Huawei’s past supplies.

“While we cannot provide an exact percentage, we’d say the domestic component usage is high, and definitely higher than in the Mate 60,” said Shahram Mokhtari, iFixit’s lead teardown technician, told Reuters.

“This is about self-sufficiency, all of this, everything you see when you open up a smartphone and see whatever are made by Chinese manufacturers, this is all about self-sufficiency,” Mokhtari added.