TENAA certification reveals Oppo Reno 12 key specifications

Ahead of the Oppo Reno 12’s unveiling day, the model’s specification list appeared on the TENAA certification database, revealing some of its key features fans need to know.

The Oppo Reno 12 series—which includes the standard Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro—will be announced on May 23. The brand is now making the necessary preparations for the date and recently revealed the models’ official rear designs through posts. However, the company remains mum about the details of the two phones, pushing fans to rely on bits of leaks online.

Fortunately, the standard Oppo Reno 12 model appeared recently on the TENAA certification website (via The Tech Outlook), and its listing divulged several important details about it.

The device was spotted on the platform with the PJV110 model number, confirming earlier reports about its internal identification. According to the listing, the standard Oppo Reno 12 has the following details: