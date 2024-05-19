Oppo Reno 12’s appear on Singapore, Thailand certification platforms

The Oppo Reno 12 is indeed coming globally, as indicated by the recent certifications it received from various countries, such as Singapore and Thailand.

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will both be announced on May 23. The two models will be introduced in the Chinese market first and are soon expected to launch in other countries afterward.

Recently, the Oppo Reno 12 received its NBTC and IMDA certifications in Thailand and Singapore, respectively. Carrying the CPH2625 model number, the device’s listings in the said platforms confirm some of its details, including its 5G and NFC capability. While it lacks other exciting information we are expecting from the handheld, the certifications are proof that it will be arriving in the said markets soon alongside the Pro variant.

Recent reports suggest that the upcoming Reno 12 smartphone will feature the Dimensity 8250 chip partnered with a Mali-G610 GPU. The Dimensity 8250 boasts a configuration that includes a 3.1GHz Cortex-A78 core, three 3.0GHz Cortex-A78 cores, and four 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Notably, this chip is expected to incorporate the Star Speed Engine, a feature typically reserved for high-end Dimensity 9000 and 8300 processors. The Star Speed Engine enhances gaming performance by maintaining stable frame rates over extended periods and minimizing thermal throttling. If the Reno 12 indeed adopts this chip, Oppo could position it as an ideal gaming smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Reno 12 Pro model will sport the Dimensity 9200+ chip, which is rumored to be branded as the “Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition.” The Pro variant is also anticipated to offer a 6.7-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a robust 4,880mAh (or 5,000mAh) battery supporting 80W fast charging, and a versatile camera setup. This setup includes a 50MP f/1.8 rear camera with EIS, a 50MP portrait sensor featuring 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP f/2.0 front-facing camera. Additionally, the Reno 12 Pro will come with 12GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB.