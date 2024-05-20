Realme confirms GT 6T’s 120Hz LTPO display

Realme has revealed another detail about its Realme GT 6T model. According to the company, the upcoming model will be armed with a 120Hz LTPO screen.

The news follows the brand’s confirmation of the model’s launch date, which will be this Wednesday, May 22. In its earlier posts, the company affirmed earlier reports that the device will house the 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, making it the first model handheld with the said SoC in India. According to the company, the chip registered 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark test.

Later, Realme revealed that the Realme GT 6T has a 5500mAh battery and 120W SuperVOOC fast charging. As per the company, the device can charge 50% of its battery capacity in just 10 minutes using the included 120W GaN charger in the package. Realme claims that this power is enough to last one day of use.

The brand also shared the image of the Realme GT 6T, which has a huge design similarity with the GT Neo 6 and GT Neo 6 SE. This is unsurprising, nonetheless, as the model is believed to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo6 SE.

Now, Realme is back for another revelation about the phone. In a new marketing material posted by the company, it is shared that the smartphone has an 8T LTPO panel, which comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. While the company didn’t reveal the measurement and resolution of the display, the poster shows that it will have 6,000 nits of peak brightness.

No other details have been confirmed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, but as mentioned earlier, the Realme GT 6T could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo6 SE. If true, it could also have the following features of the SE device. To recall, it boasts the following details: