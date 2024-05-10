Realme GT 6T receives several certifications after India launch confirmation

Realme has finally confirmed the model that it will introduce to India as part of its return in the said market: the Realme GT 6T. In line with this, the device was spotted on several certification websites, which indicate its approaching arrival.

Realme is planning to celebrate its sixth anniversary in India by bringing back the GT 6 series in the market. To recall, the last time the company released a GT series device in India was in April 2022. In its letter, the company confirmed the move, with earlier speculations claiming the model that will be announced was none other than the GT 6. However, the brand confirmed that it would instead be the Realme GT 6T.

The model will be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, making it the first model handheld with the said SoC in the market. According to the company, the chip registered 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark test.

Despite confirming the monicker of the model that will debut in India, the company didn’t share other details about the phone, including its launch date. Nonetheless, the phone has been spotted on the NBTC database and other certification platforms and databases, such as BIS, EEC, BIS, FCC, and Camera FV-5 (via MySmartPrice).

The device carries the RMX3853 model number, and its appearances on the said platforms revealed that it would offer a 5,360mAh battery, 120W SuperVOOC charging capability, 191g weight, 162×75.1×8.65mm dimensions, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 50MP rear camera unit with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, and 32MP selfie cam with an f/2.4 aperture.

As said, despite the brand not mentioning any detail about the timeline or the specific date of the GT 6T’s launch, its appearances on the said platforms indicate that its arrival is now being prepared.