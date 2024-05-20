Vivo Y28 4G’s Geekbench, IMDA reveals several details

It seems Vivo is now gearing up for the launch of the Vivo Y28 4G variant, as the model has been making several recent appearances on various platforms, such as the IMDA and Geekbench.

The new phone will be the 4G variant of the original Vivo Y28 model, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip and 5G connectivity. As part of the brand’s preparation for its debut, it is now collecting the essential certifications of the model.

Recently, the Vivo Y28 4G was spotted on the IMDA (via MySmartPrice) with the same V2352 model number it used on other platforms, like the Bluetooth SIG. The IMDA listing doesn’t reveal other significant details about the model, but its Geekbench record shows valuable findings.

According to the benchmark listing, the model has an octa-core k69v1_64_k510 chip boasting two performance cores and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 1.8GHz, respectively. Based on these descriptions, it is believed that the device will have the MediaTek Helio G85 as its processor. Aside from that, the listing reveals that the unit tested had Android 14 and 8GB RAM, which helped it register 412 and 1,266 points in single-core and multi-core Geekbench tests.

No other details about the phone are available right now. However, Vivo will likely adopt some of the features of the Vivo Y28’s 5G variant, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip, 8GB RAM, a 90Hz HD+ LCD, 50MP primary rear cam, an 8MP selfie unit, 5000mAh battery, and a 15W wired charging capability.