Vivo Y28 4G appears on FCC database

It seems Vivo is preparing for the launch of another smartphone model in the coming days or weeks. That’s according to the series of appearances the Vivo Y28 4G made on various platforms recently, including on FCC, where several of its important features were uncovered.

The device was spotted carrying the V2352 model number, which is the same identification it showed on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), EEC, and Indonesia Telecom platforms. Its latest appearance on FCC (via MySmartPrice), nonetheless, is more exciting as the listing shows some of the phone’s key details.

The listing suggests that the 4G phone will likely house a 6,000mAh battery, a 44W fast charging capability, and Android 14 OS.

Aside from the ones mentioned above, no other details about the phone are available right now. However, Vivo will likely adopt some of the features of the Vivo Y28’s 5G variant, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip, 8GB RAM, a 90Hz HD+ LCD, 50MP primary rear cam, an 8MP selfie unit, 5000mAh battery, and a 15W wired charging capability.