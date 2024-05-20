Confirmed: Vivo X100 Ultra is exclusive to China

If you are still waiting for the Vivo X100 Ultra to hit the global stores, stop now. According to the company, the Ultra phone will not be offered outside China, where it made its debut last week.

Prior to its debut alongside the X100s and X100s Pro, Vivo made quite a noise involving the Vivo X100 Ultra, teasing fans about its powerful camera system. The brand even described it as a “professional camera that can make calls.” in its debut, the device was revealed to have the following powerful features:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Vivo V3+ imaging chip

12GB/256GB (CN¥6,499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥7,999) configurations

1/0.98” type main camera with Sony’s LYT-900 sensor (f/1.75 aperture and 23mm focal length) and gimbal stabilization

200MP periscope with the 1/1.4″ ISOCELL HP9 sensor (f/2.67 aperture and an 85mm equivalent focal length, Zeiss APO certification, and Zeiss T* coating), 3.7x optical zoom

Ultrawide (14mm equivalent) with a 1/2″ 50MP LYT-600 sensor

20x magnification for telephoto macro mode

CIPA 4.5 telephoto stabilization

Vivo BlueImage imaging tech

4K/120fps video recording

6.78” 120Hz AMOLED with 3000 nits peak brightness

5,500mAh battery

80W wired and 30W wireless charging

5.5G support

Two-way satellite connectivity feature in China

Android 14-based OriginOS 4 system

Titanium, White, and Grey colors

This created a buzz among smartphone fans, with speculations echoing the possibility of the phone making a global debut. However, the company dismissed the idea. According to the brand representatives (via GSMArena), the X100 Ultra will only be available in mainland China. With all this, the Ultra device will be available only to fans in China, who will be able to purchase it in stores on May 28.