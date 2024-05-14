Vivo officially unveils X100s, X100s Pro

The Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro are finally here, allowing fans to confirm the features of the two smartphones.

The X100s series smartphones were announced alongside the Vivo X100 Ultra this week in China. Both share a handful of similar features, especially in their external designs. However, inside, the two offer different sets of features.

Here are the details of the two new smartphones from Vivo:

Vivo X100s

4nm Mediatek Dimensity 9300+

12GB/256GB (CN¥4000), 16GB/256GB (CN¥4400), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4700), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5200) configurations

Vivo V2 chip imaging chip

Flat Display: 6.78” LTPO OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, and 1260 x 2800 pixels resolution

50MP main (1/1.49″, f/1.57”), 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″, f/2.0), and 50MP periscope telephoto (1/2.0″, f/2.57, 3x optical zoom)

32MP ultrawide (f/2.0)

5,100mAh battery

100W wired charging

IPX8, IP69 rating

Titanium, White, Grey, and Green colors

Android 14

Vivo X100s Pro