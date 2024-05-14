Vivo X100 Ultra, the ‘professional camera that can make calls,’ arrives with 200MP ISOCELL HP9

Vivo has finally unveiled the ultimate smartphone camera it teased in the past weeks. As expected, the Vivo X100 Ultra comes with some interesting camera details, including a 200MP ISOCELL HP9 periscope sensor.

The new flagship model is part of Vivo’s move to challenge other powerful smartphone cameras in the market, including the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. To recall, prior to the announcement of the model, the company described the X100 Ultra as a “professional camera that can make calls.”

Now, the device is here, confirming earlier details reported about its camera system:

Vivo V3+ imaging chip

1/0.98” type main camera with Sony’s LYT-900 sensor (f/1.75 aperture and 23mm focal length) and gimbal stabilization

200MP periscope with the 1/1.4″ ISOCELL HP9 sensor (f/2.67 aperture and an 85mm equivalent focal length, Zeiss APO certification, and Zeiss T* coating), 3.7x optical zoom

Ultrawide (14mm equivalent) with a 1/2″ 50MP LYT-600 sensor

20x magnification for telephoto macro mode

CIPA 4.5 telephoto stabilization

Vivo BlueImage imaging tech

4K/120fps video recording

Needless to say, aside from its powerful camera system and features, the Vivo X100 Ultra also shines in other sections. It is armed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4 storage.

Here are the other details of the newly unveiled Vivo X100 Ultra: