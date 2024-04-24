Vivo unveils ‘BlueImage’ imaging tech, shares future plans for cam investments

Vivo has finally announced its “BlueImage” imaging technology. In line with this, the company revealed its future plans for its camera creations, promising not only to focus on delivering beautiful images but also to use its solutions to address the daily needs of its users.

Vivo has been making huge efforts to enhance the camera systems of its upcoming devices, with the X100 Ultra being teased as “a professional camera that can make calls.” According to earlier reports, the handheld could be powered by the company’s BlueImage technology. Now, Vivo has unveiled the creation, giving fans an initial idea of what it is.

“In terms of ‘beauty,’ Vivo Blueprint imaging constantly solves the ultimate imaging needs: clear backlighting, no ‘distortion’ in group photos, low-light night vision, dark-light telephoto, handheld starry sky… The Blueprint is the route for vivo to set for future imaging technology, and it is also the cultural starting point for vivo to stick to its original mission and not forget its original intention,” Jia Jingdong, Vivo’s VP in charge of Branding and marketing, wrote in a post on Weibo.

The executive also underscored its continuous work with Zeiss, saying the company “will further sign a new joint research and development agreement.” As per earlier reports, the smartphone company would introduce the vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system to all its flagship smartphones.

Ultimately, Jingdong shared that the company is also exploring the other possible uses of its camera technologies aside from basic imaging purposes. According to the VP, the brand also aims to allow its cameras to handle health and productivity-related tasks.

“…We are also exploring new opportunities generated by Vivo’s precise image shooting and the industrialization wave of artificial intelligence – such as using imaging technology to check congestion and macula in the retina to detect early signs of diabetes,” Jingdong added. “For example, we are exploring imaging technology to analyze the gait of the elderly and predict the probability of future strokes. In terms of productivity, Vivo has developed virtual measurement, ultra-clear document generation, Jovi scanning, and image extraction of text, document cutout, lens recognition, collaborative flow of images across multiple terminals, and other imaging productivity technologies.”