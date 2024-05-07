Vivo X100 Ultra is launching on May 13, and here are some of its sample shots

The Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to debut on May 13, and the brand is now preparing for that day. That move includes making some noise, pushing one Vivo executive to share some actual shots of the X100 Ultra.

The model is expected to be announced alongside the X100s and X100s Pro. However, among the trio, the Ultra variant is the one being painted by Vivo as the ultimate camera phone it is about to unveil soon. Recently, Huang Tao, Vice President for Products at Vivo, described the phone as “a professional camera that can make calls” and suggested that it would have a powerful camera system. According to reports, it will be the first phone to use Vivo’s BlueImage imaging tech.

Now, Jia Jingdong, Vivo’s Vice President, echoes the claims, complete with proof and more information about the model. In his post, the executive revealed that the phone has a “micro gimbal anti-shake telephoto” and that its telephoto macro has the equivalent magnification of 20X.

“The main camera of the vivo X100 Ultra is a 50-megapixel LYT-900 main camera, coupled with CIPA 4.5 level gimbal image stabilization, which perfectly solves the problem of moving figures in concerts out of focus,” Jingdong explained. “CIPA level 4.5 is currently the most advanced anti-shake standard. It accurately detects tiny handshakes and quickly calculates shake data in real-time. It provides “high-speed anti-shake compensation” through the displacement of the lens or photosensitive element. It is a combined OIS plus EIS.”

Jingdong also confirmed the use of Zeiss and Vivo Blueprint Imaging Technology in the phone alongside a 200MP Zeiss APO super telephoto paired with an HP9 sensor. Ultimately, to prove his claims, the VP shared some pictures that were taken using the Vivo X100 Ultra.