Vivo X100 Ultra reportedly includes BlueImage imaging tech

As part of Vivo’s plan to make the Vivo X100 Ultra a camera-focused creation, the company is reportedly injecting its own BlueImage imaging technology into the device.

That’s according to a recent post from well-known leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, suggesting that the Vivo X100 Ultra will be the first phone to use Vivo’s BlueImage imaging tech. We currently can’t specify how the technology will help in the system of the upcoming model, but DCS explained that it “will incorporate many self-developed technical solutions and algorithm concepts.”

Alongside this, the tipster also noted that Zeiss renewed its contract with Vivo, suggesting that the creations of the German optical systems and optoelectronics manufacturer will also be seen in the X100 Ultra. This is not entirely surprising, as Vivo itself already confirmed this in February, noting that it would introduce the vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system to all its flagship smartphones.

Through these details, Vivo should be able to achieve its plan to create the perfect camera-turned-smartphone device. According to Huang Tao, Vice President for Products at Vivo, the X100 Ultra will have a powerful camera system, describing it as “a professional camera that can make calls.” As per leaks, the system will be made of a 50MP LYT-900 main camera with OIS support, a 50 MP IMX598 ultra-wide lens, and an IMX758 telephoto camera. According to DCS, it will also have a “super periscope.” According to a separate report, it could be Samsung’s unreleased 200MP S5KHP9 sensor.

The model will also be well-equipped in other sections, with its SoC rumored to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC chip. Moreover, earlier reports claimed that the model will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Outside, it will sport a Samsung E7 AMOLED 2K screen display, which is expected to offer high peak brightness and an impressive refresh rate.