Could the Vivo X100 Ultra use Samsung’s new 200MP S5KHP9 sensor?

Vivo teases that the upcoming Vivo X100 Ultra will be armed with a powerful camera system, and there’s a possibility that it could use Samsung’s new 200MP S5KHP9 sensor.

Vivo is trying to paint the X100 Ultra as “a professional camera that can make calls.” According to Huang Tao, Vice President for Products at Vivo, the company is even experiencing issues due to this, suggesting that its camera system won’t just be powerful but something the market still hasn’t seen. As such, one will speculate that the company will employ the best components in X100 Ultra’s system, and Samsung’s S5KHP9 sensor could be a part of it.

Speculations about it started with the Weibo leaker account Digital Chat Station revealing recently that Samsung has an unreleased sensor. According to the tipster, it is a 200MP sensor, noting that it can be used both for primary and secondary cameras and that its “specifications are quite good.” It adds to Samsung’s current 200MP (HPX, HP1, HP3, and the latest ISOCELL HP2) sensors.

The tipster didn’t directly say that the sensor will be used in the Vivo X100 Ultra, but with the company making a huge deal about its camera system, this is not impossible. Moreover, earlier leaks shared that the model will have a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 200x digital zoom, adding to the reasons why the S5KHP9 sensor could be used in it. As per reports, it will be accompanied by a 50MP LYT-900 main camera with OIS support, a 50 MP IMX598 ultra-wide lens, and an IMX758 telephoto camera.

Of course, this is just speculation, and we advise our readers to take this with a pinch of salt. Yet, if Vivo really wants to surprise the market with something catchy, employing a new sensor in its camera system will be a good idea.

As expected, Vivo plans to arm the other sections of the phone with other impressive hardware components and features, with its SoC rumored to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Moreover, earlier reports claimed that the model will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Outside, it will sport a Samsung E7 AMOLED 2K screen display, which is expected to offer high peak brightness and an impressive refresh rate.