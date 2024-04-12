Vivo exec describes X100 Ultra as ‘a professional camera that can make calls’

Huang Tao, Vice President for Products at Vivo, ensures fans that the long wait for the X100 Ultra will be justified by its imaging capability. As the executive suggested, it will have a powerful camera system, directly describing it as “a professional camera that can make calls.”

The wait for the Vivo X100 Ultra continues, with an earlier report that the launch date of the model was postponed from April to May. Worse, the claim suggested that it could be even pushed back further, although the reasons behind it are currently unknown.

In a recent post on Weibo, Tao addressed the seemingly growing impatience of fans. The executive showed his gratitude toward the excitement and buzz fans are making over the anticipated model. However, Tao admitted that some issues are being experienced regarding the new model, adding that the company wants to solve each one before the device’s official debut.

Interestingly, Tao revealed that the main reason behind these problems is related to the nature of the X100 Ultra. As the executive explained, instead of a phone, the company is trying to create a professional camera injected with the capabilities of a smartphone.

According to earlier reports, the Vivo X100 Ultra will be armed with a high-powered camera system. As per leaks, the system will be made of a 50MP LYT-900 main camera with OIS support, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 200x digital zoom, a 50 MP IMX598 ultra-wide lens, and an IMX758 telephoto camera.

Unsurprisingly, the model will also be well-equipped in other sections, with its SoC rumored to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC chip. Moreover, earlier reports claimed that the model will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Outside, it will sport a Samsung E7 AMOLED 2K screen display, which is expected to offer high peak brightness and an impressive refresh rate.