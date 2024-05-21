Google Pixel 8a ranks 2nd in DXOMARK’s high-end ranking category

The Google Pixel 8a has ranked second in the high-end category of DXOMARK smartphone camera ranking.

The new model was unveiled two weeks ago. It comes with a decent number of interesting features and details, including a Tensor G3 chipset, 8GB LPDDR5x RAM, a 6.1” OLED screen with 2400 x 1800 resolution, a 4492mAh battery, and several AI features. In terms of its camera, the new phone basically borrowed the system of the Pixel 7a, giving it a 64MP (f/1.9, 1/1.73″) wide unit with dual pixel PDAF and OIS and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. In front, it sports another 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide for selfies.

According to the latest test performed by DXOMARK, the new Pixel 8a ranked 33rd in its global ranking. This number is far from the performance shown by other new models like the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Honor Magic6 Pro, but it is still a decent ranking given that Google didn’t introduce any ground-breaking enhancements in its camera system.

Moreover, the Pixel 8a managed to secure the second spot in the high-end category in the DXOMARK ranking, which is composed of models within the $400 to $600 price bracket.

In this section, the independent benchmark platform noted that the Pixel 8a performed well in photos and videos in lowlight conditions and portrait and group photos and videos. Ultimately, while the review underscored its limited zoom capabilities, it reported that the Pixel 8a offers a “very good overall photo and video experience for its segment.”