Huawei Pura 70 Ultra dominates DXOMARK camera phone global ranking

DXOMARK has just put the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra at the top of its global ranking list.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra made its debut last month alongside the other models in the Pura 70 lineup. One of the main highlights of the series is the camera system of each model, and the Pura 70 Ultra has just proven the reason behind this.

This week, the well-known smartphone camera benchmarking website DXOMARK hailed the model as its top-ranking phone on the list of devices it had already tested.

The Pura 70 Ultra outranked previous models tested by the firm, including the Honor Magic6 Pro, Huawei Mate 60 Pro+, and Oppo Find X7 Ultra. Currently, the Pura 70 Ultra holds the highest score on the list, with its camera department registering 163 points on DXOMARK’s global smartphone ranking and ultra-premium segment ranking.

According to the review website, the phone is still not flawless, noting that its video performance is inconsistent “due to instabilities and loss of image details, particularly in low light.” Nonetheless, the review points out the strengths of the phone:

Very versatile camera that provides best-in-class mobile photography experience to date

Suitable for all types of photo-taking situations and lighting conditions whether outdoors, indoors or in low light

Consistently excellent image quality performance in key photo areas such as exposure, color, autofocus

Best-in-class photo zoom experience, offering exceptional image results in all zoom ranges

Quick and accurate autofocus coupled with variable aperture for taking excellent portrait pictures, from a single person to a group, while adequately capturing the moment

Natural and smooth blur effect in portraits, with accurate subject isolation

Excellent close-up and macro performances, resulting in sharp and detailed images

To recall, the Pura 70 Ultra has a powerful rear camera system, which houses a 50MP wide (1.0″) with PDAF, Laser AF, sensor-shift OIS, and a retractable lens; a 50MP telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom (35x super macro mode); and a 40MP ultrawide with AF. In front, on the other hand, it boasts a 13MP ultrawide selfie unit with AF.