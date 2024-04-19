What you need to know about Pura 70, 70 Pro, 70 Pro+, 70 Ultra

Huawei has already started selling its Pura 70 series in China, with four models being offered in the lineup: the standard Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro+, and Pura 70 Ultra.

Currently, the brand is only offering the Pura 70 Pro and Pura 70 Ultra in its stores in the market. On Monday, April 22, the company is expected to release the two lower models in the lineup, the Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro Plus. Although the online store of Huawei is now out of stock of the Pro and Ultra models, the company is determined to meet the demand for the new series, with research predictions claiming that the lineup could pave the way for the company to sell up to 60 million smartphone units this year.

As expected, the 5G models in the series come in various configurations and price tags. The same applies to their several features and hardware components. And if you are one of those individuals considering upgrading to the new Pura 70 series, here are the main points you need to know.

Pura 70

157.6 x 74.3 x 8mm dimensions, 207g weight

7nm Kirin 9010

12GB/256GB (5499 yuan), 12GB/512GB (5999 yuan), and 12GB/1TB (6999 yuan) configurations

6.6” LTPO HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1256 x 2760 pixels resolution, and 2500 nits peak brightness

50MP wide (1/1.3″) with PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS; 12MP periscope telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 5x optical zoom; 13MP ultrawide

13MP ultrawide front cam

4900mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Black, White, Blue, and Rose Red colors

IP68 rating

Pura 70 Pro

162.6 x 75.1 x 8.4mm dimensions, 220g weight

7nm Kirin 9010

12GB/256GB (6499 yuan), 12GB/512GB (6999 yuan), and 12GB/1TB (7999 yuan) configurations

6.8” LTPO HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2844 pixels resolution, and 2500 nits peak brightness

50MP wide (1/1.3″) with PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS; 48MP telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom; 12.5MP ultrawide

13MP ultrawide front cam with AF

5050mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, 20W reverse wireless, and 18W reverse wired charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Black, White, and Purple colors

IP68 rating

Pura 70 Pro+

162.6 x 75.1 x 8.4mm dimensions, 220g weight

7nm Kirin 9010

16GB/512GB (7999 yuan) and 16GB/1TB (8999 yuan) configurations

6.8” LTPO HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2844 pixels resolution, and 2500 nits peak brightness

50MP wide (1/1.3″) with PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS; 48MP telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom; 12.5MP ultrawide

13MP ultrawide front cam with AF

5050mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, 20W reverse wireless, and 18W reverse wired charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Black, White, and Silver colors

Pura 70 Ultra