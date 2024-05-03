Huawei Pura 70 series, except Pura 70 Pro+, goes to Europe

Three of the models in the Huawei Pura 70 series are now available in select markets in Europe.

It follows earlier reports about Huawei launching the series globally, and the brand did so, albeit quietly. Now, the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, and Pura 70 Ultra are finally available in different countries in Europe. Interestingly, Huawei has decided not to include the Pura 70 Pro+, and the decision on whether it will follow soon remains unknown.

The phones are being offered in different colors, with the Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro coming in Black and White options. Meanwhile, the Pura 70 Ultra is available in Green, Black, and Brown.

As for their prices, the standard model sells for €999 for its sole 12GB/256GB configuration. The Pro (12GB/512GB) and Ultra (16GB/512GB) variants also come in a single configuration, which are priced at €1,199 and €1,499, respectively.

Sadly, these versions of Pura phones that are now available in Europe do not come with specific features that are limited to China, such as the emergency satellite calling and messaging feature.

Here are more details about the three Pura phones:

Pura 70

157.6 x 74.3 x 8mm dimensions, 207g weight

7nm Kirin 9010

12GB/256GB (€999)

6.6” LTPO HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1256 x 2760 pixels resolution, and 2500 nits peak brightness

50MP wide (1/1.3″) with PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS; 12MP periscope telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 5x optical zoom; 13MP ultrawide

13MP ultrawide front cam

4900mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Black and White colors

IP68 rating

Pura 70 Pro

162.6 x 75.1 x 8.4mm dimensions, 220g weight

7nm Kirin 9010

12GB/512GB (€1,199)

6.8” LTPO HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2844 pixels resolution, and 2500 nits peak brightness

50MP wide (1/1.3″) with PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS; 48MP telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom; 12.5MP ultrawide

13MP ultrawide front cam with AF

5050mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, 20W reverse wireless, and 18W reverse wired charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Black and White colors

IP68 rating

Pura 70 Ultra