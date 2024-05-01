Huawei Pura 70 series is coming to global markets

After making its debut in China, the Huawei Pura 70 series might now be heading to the global markets next.

Recently, Huawei unveiled the Pura 70 series in China, revealing four models in its lineup: the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro+, and Pura 70 Ultra. Initial reports speculated that the series would be limited to the company’s local market, but recent discoveries suggest that this would not be the case.

Recently, the series made an appearance on Malaysia’s SIRIM website. However, only two of the models were spotted, the Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro. which has the ADY-LX9 and HBN-LX9 model numbers, respectively. While the two other models were not present, this is a huge indication that Huawei has plans to bring the new series to the hands of its customers outside China soon.

There could be changes in the global variants that will be introduced in other markets. Yet, there’s a huge chance that Huawei will keep most of the features that are already offered in the current Chinese version of the Pura series. To recall, here are the details of the models:

Pura 70

157.6 x 74.3 x 8mm dimensions, 207g weight

7nm Kirin 9010

12GB/256GB (5499 yuan), 12GB/512GB (5999 yuan), and 12GB/1TB (6999 yuan) configurations

6.6” LTPO HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1256 x 2760 pixels resolution, and 2500 nits peak brightness

50MP wide (1/1.3″) with PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS; 12MP periscope telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 5x optical zoom; 13MP ultrawide

13MP ultrawide front cam

4900mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Black, White, Blue, and Rose Red colors

IP68 rating

Pura 70 Pro

162.6 x 75.1 x 8.4mm dimensions, 220g weight

7nm Kirin 9010

12GB/256GB (6499 yuan), 12GB/512GB (6999 yuan), and 12GB/1TB (7999 yuan) configurations

6.8” LTPO HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2844 pixels resolution, and 2500 nits peak brightness

50MP wide (1/1.3″) with PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS; 48MP telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom; 12.5MP ultrawide

13MP ultrawide front cam with AF

5050mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, 20W reverse wireless, and 18W reverse wired charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Black, White, and Purple colors

IP68 rating

Pura 70 Pro+

162.6 x 75.1 x 8.4mm dimensions, 220g weight

7nm Kirin 9010

16GB/512GB (7999 yuan) and 16GB/1TB (8999 yuan) configurations

6.8” LTPO HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2844 pixels resolution, and 2500 nits peak brightness

50MP wide (1/1.3″) with PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS; 48MP telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom; 12.5MP ultrawide

13MP ultrawide front cam with AF

5050mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, 20W reverse wireless, and 18W reverse wired charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Black, White, and Silver colors

Pura 70 Ultra