Google Pixel 8a is now official, and here’s everything you need to know

After a long wait, the Google Pixel 8a is finally here.

The announcement of the device came a bit earlier than expected, but it just makes sense, as the full specs sheet of the device was leaked just a few days ago. This leaves Google with almost nothing to unveil, but its official announcement is still a welcome move for fans.

As the search giant shared, the Pixel 8a becomes the most affordable model in the Pixel 8 lineup. As usual, it still carries the generic Pixel design elements, but some improvements have also been made, including the corners that are now rounded. This makes Pixel 8a appear more like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro than the earlier generations of Pixel phones.

Google’s Tensor G3 chipset powers the device, and it is complemented by Titan M2 and 8GB LPDDR5x RAM. The device comes with 128GB and 256GB storage options and sells for $499/€549/₹52,999 and $559/€609/₹59,999, respectively. Pre-orders of the device are now available, and it should hit the stores on May 14.

Here are more details finally confirmed and shared by Google itself about the new Pixel 8a model: