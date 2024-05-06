Google Pixel 8a full specs document confirms several details

The specification document of Google for its Pixel 8a device has revealed the different details of the smartphone.
The new Pixel device is expected to be announced at Google’s annual I/O event on May 14. However, ahead of the date, different leaks about the handheld have already been surfacing on the web recently, including some official-looking materials from the brand. Now, another one has appeared. This time, however, the material details everything we need to know about the Pixel 8a, leaving nothing to the imagination and further rumors.
The material shows the specifications of Google Pixel 8a, with one section revealing that it would be offered for €549 in Europe. Interestingly, the leak also confirms the company’s plans to provide fans with a €150 trade-in bonus for their old devices.
Aside from that, the document confirms other essential details of the Pixel 8a, including its:
- 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm dimensions
- 188g weight
- Tensor G3 processor
- 8GB LPDDR5x RAM
- 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options
- 6.1” OLED screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, up to 120hz refresh rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness
- 64MP main camera plus 34MP ultrawide, OIS support
- 13MP front cam
- 4,500mAh battery
- AI capabilities