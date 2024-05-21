Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra renders surface online, reveal external display designs

A set of Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra renders are now circulating on the web, confirming earlier reports about the models’ designs.

The two Motorola smartphones will be announced in June, and both are expected to enter the premium mid-range segment of the market. Earlier reports already revealed several key details about the two, but this is the first time we see in detail what the models could actually look like.

Thanks to tipster Evan Blass on X, renders of the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra shed light on what fans can expect from the two phones. According to the images shared, the base model will have a smaller external screen compared to the Pro variant. Like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the Razr 50 will have an unnecessary, unused space near the middle part of the back, making its screen appear smaller. Its two cameras, on the other hand, are placed within the screen space alongside the flash unit.

The Razr 50 Ultra uses the same rear camera arrangement. However, the higher-tier phone will have a bigger screen. From the renders, the Ultra phone’s external display can be seen occupying the entire upper half of the unit’s back. Moreover, compared to its sibling, the phone’s bezel appears to be thinner, allowing its secondary screen to be wider and bigger.

According to rumors, the Motorola Razr 50 will be equipped with a 3.63” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 120Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal display. It is also expected to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP+13MP rear camera system, a 13MP selfie camera, and a 4,200mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Razr 50 Ultra is reportedly getting a 4” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 165Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal screen. Inside, it will house the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a rear camera system composed of 50MP wide and 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery.