Motorola Razr 50 Ultra to get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 4000mAh battery, 50MP dual-cam

Motorola is reportedly in the final stages of polishing the Razr 50 Ultra (AKA Motorola Razr Plus 2024). In line with this, more details about the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online, revealing some of its key specifications like its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 12GB RAM, 4000mAh battery, and rear 50MP dual-cam setup.

Last week, an image of the alleged Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was shared online, which ultimately led to the revelation of the handheld’s design. With just a single glance, it can’t be denied that it shares a huge design similarity with its predecessor. Nonetheless, according to the latest leaks, Motorola will be bringing a handful of improvements to the phone.

Here is the collection of leaks we gathered involving the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: