Motorola Razr 50 Ultra image leak shows same design as predecessor; Configuration to receive upgrade

Despite adopting the same foldable design as the Razr 40 Ultra, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will receive some improvements in terms of its storage.

The upcoming Motorola phone is expected to be the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. Recently, the actual images of the model have been shared online by leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore (via 91Mobiles), which ultimately allowed us to confirm its design. With just a single glance, it can’t be denied that it shares a huge design similarity with its predecessor, with the Razr 50 Ultra showing a dual-camera setup. The lenses are arranged horizontally, just like the lenses in Razr 40 Ultra, while a small flash unit is situated next to them.

In terms of shape, the Razr 50 Ultra will also have the same rounded corners as its predecessor, while the front display bezels also appear unchanged. In the top middle part of the screen, unsurprisingly, is a center punch hole for the selfie unit.

Despite the similarities in these areas, the Razr 50 Ultra, of course, will still be improved in some areas. One section includes memory and storage, which will reportedly be 12GB and 512GB, respectively. Since Motorola is known for offering only one configuration for its phones (e.g., the earlier Razr Plus has 8GB/256GB configuration), this should be a piece of good news to fans. Also, the company is reportedly offering the upcoming foldable in new colors. After the black, blue, and magenta color options last year, it is rumored that the Razr 50 Ultra will come in blue, orange, and green options.

According to the leak, the model is now in its final stages of development, meaning that it could soon be announced by the brand in India. Nonetheless, other markets are also expected to welcome the Razr 50 Ultra, with earlier reports revealing that the device comes in different model numbers, suggesting it has different versions for various markets.