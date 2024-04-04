Motorola wants to be India’s No. 3 smartphone brand by doubling 2024 sales volume

Motorola aspires to be at the top of the smartphone market, but it knows that it will be achieved through small steps. In line with this, the brand stated its plan to be India’s No. 3 smartphone brand, underlining this achievement will allow it to be recognized as the third biggest giant in the global industry as well.

According to the company, this will be achieved by targeting the premium section of the smartphone market. From this, the company wants to boost its current 3.5% market share to 5% in the coming months. The brand believes this is already happening with the help of its premium offerings in the market, including the Edge and Razr series.

“We have moved into the phase of accelerating our business globally with the target to become the third largest smartphone brand globally in the next 8-12 quarters. Naturally, to do that, we have to be number 3 in India as well,” Motorola’s Asia Pacific executive director Prashant Mani said in an interview with Economic Times.

“The Edge and Razr series from Motorola, which are part of our premium portfolio, now contribute 46% of India revenues, from 22% in 2022, with the overall business doubling.”

Recently, the company launched the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which adds to its plethora of device offerings. In the coming months, more handhelds are expected from the company, especially since rumors and leaks about its alleged future devices continue to surface on the web.