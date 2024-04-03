Motorola Edge 50 Pro now official in India

Motorola unveiled its latest smartphone offering this Wednesday in India — the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The model packs a handful of powerful features, but the star of the show is its Pantone-validated camera system.

The new model is a mid-range offering, but it is a camera-focused device, making it an attractive choice in the market. To start, its rear camera system sports a 50MP f/1.4 main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide camera with macro. In front, you get a 50MP f/1.9 selfie camera with AF.

According to the company, the Edge 50 Pro is the first to offer a Pantone-validated camera system “by simulating the full range of real-world Pantone colors.” In simplest terms, Motorola claims that the camera of the new model is capable of producing the actual skin tones and colors in the images.

Similarly, the brand claims that this same capability is applied in Edge50 Pro’s 6.7” 1.5K curved OLED display, which should mean that users will see this promised result right after capturing their photos.

Of course, this is not the only thing to adore about the new smartphone. Aside from injecting appealing camera features, Motorola also made sure to power it with decent hardware components and capabilities:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB/256GB (with 68W charger) and 12GB/256GB (with 125W charger)

6.7-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness

4,500mAh battery with 125W fast wired charging support

metal frame

IP68 rating

Android 14-based Hello UI

Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl color options

Three years of OS upgrades

The model is now available in the Indian market, with the 8GB/256GB variant selling at Rs 31,999 (around $383) and the 12GB/256GB variant costing Rs 35,999 (around $431). As an introductory offer, nonetheless, buyers in India could purchase the 8GB/256GB variant at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB/256GB variant at Rs 31,999. The units will start selling on April 9 via Flipkart, Motorola online store, and retail stores.