Motorola teases possible launch of Edge 50 Pro on April 3 in India

Motorola could soon unveil one of its latest creations in India. In a recent announcement by the company, it teased revealing “the fusion of art and intelligence” on April 3 in Delhi. No specifics of the device were mentioned, but based on these clues, it could be the AI-powered Edge 50 Pro, AKA X50 Ultra.

The company started sending invites to media outlets in the country, advising everyone to “save the date.” No exact details were shared in the announcement of the event, but it promised to provide “more details” soon. Nonetheless, based on recent reports and leaks surrounding the smartphone brand’s works, it could likely be the Edge 50 Pro. The smartphone is expected to launch in China under the X50 Ultra monicker, while its Edge 50 Pro branding is believed to be the model’s international branding.

According to a recent tease from Motorola, the smartphone will be armed with AI capabilities. The company has been branding the 5G model as an AI smartphone, although the specifics of the feature remain unknown. Nonetheless, it will likely be a generative AI feature, allowing it to compete with Samsung Galaxy S24, which already offers it.

Of course, fans should still take this speculation with a pinch of salt. Yet, if the brand ends up really launching this device in India next month, Motorola fans will be welcoming another interesting device. According to earlier reports, the smartphone will be offering the following features: