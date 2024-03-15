Motorola teases possible launch of Edge 50 Pro on April 3 in India

Motorola could soon unveil one of its latest creations in India. In a recent announcement by the company, it teased revealing “the fusion of art and intelligence” on April 3 in Delhi. No specifics of the device were mentioned, but based on these clues, it could be the AI-powered Edge 50 Pro, AKA X50 Ultra.
The company started sending invites to media outlets in the country, advising everyone to “save the date.” No exact details were shared in the announcement of the event, but it promised to provide “more details” soon. Nonetheless, based on recent reports and leaks surrounding the smartphone brand’s works, it could likely be the Edge 50 Pro. The smartphone is expected to launch in China under the X50 Ultra monicker, while its Edge 50 Pro branding is believed to be the model’s international branding.
According to a recent tease from Motorola, the smartphone will be armed with AI capabilities. The company has been branding the 5G model as an AI smartphone, although the specifics of the feature remain unknown. Nonetheless, it will likely be a generative AI feature, allowing it to compete with Samsung Galaxy S24, which already offers it.
Of course, fans should still take this speculation with a pinch of salt. Yet, if the brand ends up really launching this device in India next month, Motorola fans will be welcoming another interesting device. According to earlier reports, the smartphone will be offering the following features:
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro will house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (or MediaTek Dimensity 9300).
- It is reportedly also getting 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB for storage.
- It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, with the unit supporting 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.
- The rear camera arrangement will be composed of a 50MP main sensor with a wide f/1.4 aperture, an ultrawide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens with an impressive 6x optical zoom. According to other claims, the system will also have OIS and laser autofocus.
- The display is expected to be a 6.7-inch panel with a 165Hz refresh rate.
- The smartphone could measure 164 x 76 x 8.8mm and weigh 215g.
- The flagship model could be available in black, purple, and silver/white/stone color options.