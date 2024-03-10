Checkout these rendered images of Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro (or the earlier teased Motorola X50 Ultra in China) is expected to arrive in April, but even before that happens, we already have an idea of what the new model will look like.

According to the images shared by AndroidHeadlines, the Edge 50 Pro will inherit some of the details and elements of its predecessors. In the rendered image, the flagship model could be available in black, purple, and silver/white/stone color options, with the camera island placed in the upper left section of the unit’s back. This is where the three cameras of the Edge 50 Pro will be placed alongside the flash unit. In the middle of the back, the Motorola logo can be seen. Interestingly, of the three colors, it seems the silver variant will be the only one to have a visible design, with the website noting that it would be similar to that of the OnePlus 12 in the Flowy Emerald color. As for the black and purple options, it is believed that faux leather would be present.

The leak follows earlier reports revealing the specs and features of the smartphone model, including:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro will house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (or MediaTek Dimensity 9300 ) alongside 12GB RAM.

It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, with the unit supporting 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

The rear camera arrangement will be composed of a 50MP main sensor with a wide f/1.4 aperture, an ultrawide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens with an impressive 6x optical zoom. According to other claims, the system will also have OIS and laser autofocus.

The display is expected to be a 6.7-inch panel with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone could measure 164 x 76 x 8.8mm and weigh 215g.

The model is believed to be the X50 Ultra model that Motorola teased in a short video clip days before. The company is branding the creation as an AI smartphone, sharing in the video that it would indeed include some AI capabilities, although it might only be limited in the Chinese market. The specifics of the feature remain unknown, but it will likely be a generative AI feature, allowing it to compete with Samsung Galaxy S24, which already offers it.