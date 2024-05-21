iQOO Neo 9S Pro gets new chip, same price tag as predecessor

The iQOO Neo 9S Pro is finally here, and it has an upgraded processor. Despite this, the new model has the same price tag as its predecessor.

The new smartphone is the successor to the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which was released last year with a Dimensity 9300 chipset. It was introduced with a 12GB/256GB configuration option and a starting price of CN¥3,000.

After MediaTek released the Dimensity 9300+, different brands started offering new models with the new chip. iQOO is one of the brands that followed this move by releasing the Neo 9S Pro model. Interestingly, despite having a better processor, the Neo 9S Pro still has the same starting price as the older model.

The model comes in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations, which are priced at CN¥3,000, CN¥3,300, CN¥3,600, and CN¥4,000. The new model is now available in China for pre-orders, although there’s still no update from iQOO on whether it will introduce a global version of the phone. To recall, the Neo 9 Pro has a Chinese version (which has the Mediatek Dimensity 9300) and a global version with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

As for its features and specifications, the iQOO Neo 9S Pro is practically a twin of China’s Neo 9 Pro model. Here are the details of the new model: