Vivo confirms iQOO Neo 9S Pro with Dimensity 9300+

Vivo will be adding a new model to its iQOO Neo9 lineup: the iQOO Neo 9S Pro.

The company shared the plan on Weibo, confirming that the device will be powered by the Dimensity 9300+ chip.

No other details about the device have been shared, but the brand revealed the back design of the phone, which shares similarities with the Neo9 and Neo9 Pro. Specifically, the image shows the smartphone’s flat frames and back panel, with the two rear semi-rounded camera units placed vertically in the upper left section. The panel has a dotted appearance uniformly distributed across its white back panel.

Based on these observations, it is possible that the new iQOO Neo 9S Pro will also adopt some of the details of its siblings, including the 6.78” OLED screen, 5,160mAh battery, and 120W charging capability.