Affordable Oppo K12x 5G hits stores in China

Oppo has a new smartphone model in China, the Oppo K12x. The new model is now available for purchase following the brand’s announcement last week.
The smartphone adds to Oppo’s budget-friendly options for its local market. It comes in three configurations, with its base variant, 8GB/256GB, selling for CN¥1,299 or $180. Despite this price, the model comes with a decent set of features, including a Snapdragon 695 chip, a huge 5,500mAh battery, a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, an OLED panel, and 5G capability.
Here are more details of the new Oppo K12x 5G smartphone:
- 162.9 x 75.6 x 8.1mm dimensions
- 191g weight
- Snapdragon 695 5G
- LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage
- 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
- 6.67” Full HD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2100 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary unit + 2MP depth
- 16MP selfie
- 5,500mAh battery
- 80W SuperVOOC charging
- Android 14-based ColorOS 14 system
- Glow Green and Titanium Gray colors