Affordable Oppo K12x 5G hits stores in China

Oppo has a new smartphone model in China, the Oppo K12x. The new model is now available for purchase following the brand’s announcement last week.

The smartphone adds to Oppo’s budget-friendly options for its local market. It comes in three configurations, with its base variant, 8GB/256GB, selling for CN¥1,299 or $180. Despite this price, the model comes with a decent set of features, including a Snapdragon 695 chip, a huge 5,500mAh battery, a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, an OLED panel, and 5G capability.

Here are more details of the new Oppo K12x 5G smartphone: