Realme GT Neo6 SE is now official

After a long wait, Realme has finally announced its new GT Neo6 SE model.

The new device adds to the brand’s plethora of mid-range offerings. It comes with a handful of decent and interesting features and hardware components. According to today’s announcement, Realme GT Neo6 SE indeed bears all the rumored features we reported before, including the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, 16GB RAM max option, 5500mAh battery, and more.

Here are more details about the Realme GT Neo6 SE: