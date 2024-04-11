Realme GT Neo6 SE is now official

After a long wait, Realme has finally announced its new GT Neo6 SE model.
The new device adds to the brand’s plethora of mid-range offerings. It comes with a handful of decent and interesting features and hardware components. According to today’s announcement, Realme GT Neo6 SE indeed bears all the rumored features we reported before, including the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, 16GB RAM max option, 5500mAh battery, and more.
Here are more details about the Realme GT Neo6 SE:
- The 5G device comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
- As leaked before, the GT Neo6 SE has narrow bezels, with both sides measuring 1.36mm and the bottom area coming at 1.94mm.
- It houses the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, which is complemented by an Adreno 732 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.
- Configurations are available in 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB (UFS 4.0) storage options.
- Interested buyers can choose between two colorways: Liquid Silver Knight and Cangye Hacker.
- The back boasts the titanium sky mirror design, giving the phone a futuristic and sleek look. Compared to other models, the rear camera island of the phone is not elevated. The camera units, nonetheless, are encased in metal rings.
- The selfie camera is a 32MP unit, while the rear camera system is made of a 50MP IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide unit.
- A 5500mAh battery powers the unit, which also supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.
- It runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.