Realme exec promises ‘invincible texture’ in GT Neo6 SE through its curved screen, narrow bezels

Realme Vice President Chase Xu shared that the Realme GT Neo6 SE will offer users “invincible texture.” According to the executive, this will be possible through the model’s build, which sports narrow bezels and, most of all, a curved screen.

In past reports, the back of the GT Neo6 S was revealed, showing us its back design. Unlike other devices, the camera module in the back of the phone is not elevated. Instead, the plate of the module is at the same level as the rest of the phone’s back cover and offers a smooth feel. The leak also shows a small part of the screen, and from that, one can already guess that the display of the device is curved.

In the latest tease about the handheld, however, Xu shared more details about it by sharing the photos of the model’s front design. This ultimately revealed the GT Neo6 SE’s whole display layout, which boasts narrow bezels. Xu underscored this section, pointing out that the phone offers an “ultra-narrow edge slightly curved screen design.” We should be able to confirm this soon, especially now that the early reservations of the Realme GT Neo6 SE in China are now open. Interested customers in China can now place their reservations through the Realme China web store, JD.com, Tmall, and Pinduoduo.

The tease follows Xu’s statement, promising the launch of the model next week. If true, we will finally be able to welcome the GT Neo6 SE, which boasts the following features: