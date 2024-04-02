Realme VP confirms GT Neo6 SE is launching next week

Realme Vice President Chase Xu has shared in a recent post that the company will be launching the Realme GT Neo6 SE next week.

The GT Neo6 SE is the latest smartphone to be released by Realme. Recently, the model’s TENAA certification has been spotted, suggesting its imminent arrival. Interestingly, the assumptions are not wrong, as a Realme executive confirmed that GT Neo6 SE is indeed coming next week.

Xu didn’t share much about the phone on the Weibo post, but he mentioned the model, which the company will announce “next week.”

Thankfully, a lot of details have already been revealed about the phone through recent leaks and reports: