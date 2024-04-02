Realme VP confirms GT Neo6 SE is launching next week

Realme Vice President Chase Xu has shared in a recent post that the company will be launching the Realme GT Neo6 SE next week.
The GT Neo6 SE is the latest smartphone to be released by Realme. Recently, the model’s TENAA certification has been spotted, suggesting its imminent arrival. Interestingly, the assumptions are not wrong, as a Realme executive confirmed that GT Neo6 SE is indeed coming next week.
Xu didn’t share much about the phone on the Weibo post, but he mentioned the model, which the company will announce “next week.”
Thankfully, a lot of details have already been revealed about the phone through recent leaks and reports:
- The two rear cameras and the flash are placed on a metal-like rectangular plate module. Unlike other models, the rear camera module of Realme GT Neo6 SE seems to be flat, albeit the camera units will be elevated.
- GT Neo6 SE has curved edges.
- It has a 6.78” 8T LTPO OLED BOE panel with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, varying peak brightness (6000 nits local peak brightness, 1600 nits global peak brightness, and 1000 nits manual mode peak brightness), and 2,500Hz touch sampling rate.
- The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip.
- The handheld reportedly has a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging capability and a 50MP main camera with OIS.