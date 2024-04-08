Realme markets GT Neo6 SE as a powerful gaming device ahead of April 11 launch

Realme wants to paint the upcoming GT Neo6 SE model as an ideal gaming device. Aside from its April 11 debut, the company shared how the device performed in its gaming test.

Realme will be announced this Thursday. The device is expected to debut with lots of interesting features, including an “invincible texture” through its curved screen and narrow bezels, sleek design, and a 5,500mAh battery. According to earlier reports, the GT Neo6 SE will also be armed with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, which can be compared to the performance of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The company confirmed that the said component will indeed be included in the upcoming device, adding that this should allow the phone to handle games seamlessly.

In some of its official posters, Realme shared that it tested the device with the Genshin Impact. According to the brand, the device managed to keep a frame rate near the game’s maximum level for about an hour, which has an average of about 59.5fps.

Aside from the chip, the GT Neo6 SE is also expected to impress in other sections. As per reports, the device will get up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage alongside a huge 5,500mAh battery. These details should further allow the device to be a well-equipped gaming device and compete with other current models in the market.

Aside from those things, other things to expect from the Realme GT Neo6 SE include: