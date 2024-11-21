Huawei reveals Mate X6 configs, designs, colors as pre-orders start ahead of Nov. 26 launch

Huawei announced that it would launch the Huawei Mate X6 next Tuesday. To this end, the brand started accepting pre-orders for the foldable, which has three configurations and five color options.

The upcoming foldable is now available for pre-order on the Vmall online store, where its official design is posted. According to the image, the Huawei Mate X6 will be significantly similar to the looks of its predecessor, the Mate X5. However, its main giveaway is the position of the periscope unit.

The photo also shows the Nebula Gray and red leather color options. The latter’s design was already seen on the Mate XT Ultimate, while the former has a glass back panel and some distinctive design patterns.

According to the listing, the Mate X6 is available in Nebula Gray, Nebula White, Obsidian Black, Universal Red, and Deep Sea Blue (machine-translated) color options. Its configurations, on the other hand, come in 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options.

Earlier leaks said that the Mate X6 would be armed with satellite connectivity and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station’s latest post, the phone will also have a 50MP main camera, a periscope unit, wireless charging support, and a waterproof protection rating.

No other details about the Huawei Mate X6 are currently available, but it is likely to adopt several features already present in its predecessor. To recall, the Mate X5 comes with dimensions of 156.9 x 141.5 x 5.3mm, a 7.85″ foldable 120Hz OLED, a 7nm Kirin 9000S chip, up to 16GB RAM, and a 5060mAh battery. According to recent reports, the phone could launch in the second half of 2024.

