4.6mm ultra-thin Huawei Mate X6 debuts with HarmonyOS Next, Red Maple cam, more

Huawei has revealed its latest foldable in the market: the Huawei Mate X6.

Compared to its predecessor, the foldable comes in a slimmer body at 4.6mm, albeit heavier at 239g. In other sections, nonetheless, the Huawei Mate X6 impresses, especially in its foldable 7.93″ LTPO display with a 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate, 2440 x 2240px resolution, and 1800nits peak brightness. The external display, on the other hand, is a 6.45″ LTPO OLED, which can deliver up to 2500nits of peak brightness.

The phone also has almost the same set of camera lenses Huawei used in its earlier devices, except for the new “Red Maple” lens. Huawei claims it is capable of accommodating up to 1.5 million colors, aiding the other lenses, and correcting colors through the XD Fusion engine.

It houses a Kirin 9020 chip inside, which is also found in the new Huawei Mate 70 phones. This is complemented by the new HarmonyOS Next, which is entirely compatible with apps specifically created for it. It is free from the Linux kernel and Android Open Source Project codebase and offers a wide variety of interesting features. It is important to note, however, that some units launch with the HarmonyOS 4.3, which has the Android AOSP kernel. According to the company, “mobile phones running HarmonyOS 4.3 can be upgraded to HarmonyOS 5.0.”

The Huawei Mate X6 is now available in China, but as expected, it could stay exclusive in the said market just like its predecessors. It is Black, Red, Blue, Gray, and White colors, with the first three featuring leather design. Configurations include 12GB/256GB (CN¥12999), 12GB/512GB (CN¥13999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥14999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥15999).

Here are more details about the new Huawei Mate X6 foldable:

Unfolded: 4.6mm / Folded: 9.85mm (nylon fiber version), 9.9mm (leather version)

Kirin 9020

12GB/256GB (CN¥12999), 12GB/512GB (CN¥13999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥14999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥15999)

7.93″ foldable main OLED with 1-120 Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and 2440 × 2240px resolution

6.45″ external 3D quad-curved OLED with 1-120 Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and 2440 × 1080px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture and OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (F2.2) + 48MP telephoto (F3.0, OIS, and up to 4x optical zoom) + 1.5 million multi-spectral Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 8MP with F2.2 aperture (both for internal and external selfie units)

5110mAh battery (5200mAh for the 16GB variants AKA Mate X6 Collector’s Edition)

66W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging

HarmonyOS 4.3 / HarmonyOS 5.0

IPX8 rating

Beidou satellite support for standard variants / Tiantong satellite communication and Beidou satellite messaging for the Mate X6 Collector’s Edition

