Huawei Mate XTs confirmed for September 4 launch in China

Huawei announced that the Huawei Mate XTs would be unveiled on September 4 in China.

The Huawei Mate XT trifold was a success not just in China but around the globe. According to reports, the phone sold over 500,000 units despite its steep price.

Now, we are expecting Huawei to release its successor, the Mate XTs. After earlier speculations about its timeline and launch date, the Chinese giant has finally confirmed it is coming next month.

According to earlier reports, the trifold will support eSIM in China, where it will be priced around CN¥20,000, which could mean Huawei will not apply a price hike in the upcoming trifold model. To recall, the OG trifold also has a base price of CN¥19,999 in China when it was launched. It is reportedly coming in black, red, white, and Crimson Purple colorways.

The phone allegedly has a Kirin 9020 chip, a satellite communication feature, a 50MP main camera with a variable aperture, a periscope telephoto unit, and stylus support. A short clip shared by the company also reveals the phone’s white colorway with gold accents.

In addition to China, like the current Huawei trifold, the Mate XTs will be offered in other global markets, including Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Cambodia.

