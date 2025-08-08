Huawei Mate XTs, Mate 80 series to get eSIM support in China

New leaks in China revealed that Huawei is planning to introduce eSIM support to its upcoming Mate 80 series and second trifold model.

eSIM technology is gaining traction in mainland China, with various companies reportedly working to integrate it into their upcoming devices. However, eSIM availability is limited for smartphones in mainland China due to a combination of regulatory hurdles, technical challenges, and operator support. Yet, as recent claims suggest, smartphone manufacturers are eyeing the promotion of the technology in the country.

According to recent leaks, Huawei is one of the smartphone brands that will promote the tech in its next devices, including a model/s in the Huawei Mate 80 series. Interestingly, even its rumored second trifold model, the Huawei Mate XTs, is also getting eSIM support.

Rumors suggest that Huawei is racing against Apple to be the first to unveil eSIM-supported smartphones in China. As reported in the past, the Cupertino brand is also planning to introduce the eSIM-supported iPhone 17 Air in China. This is one possible reason for the rumored September launch of the Mate XTs in its domestic market, putting it in the same debut timeline as the iPhone 17 series.

