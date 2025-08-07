Huawei reportedly adding waterproof fan to Mate 80’s circular camera island

According to a reputable leaker, Huawei will include a waterproof fan in the camera module of its upcoming series, which is believed to be the Huawei Mate 80.

Oppo made a step forward in the smartphone competition with the release of the K13 Turbo series, which features a waterproof cooling fan system. However, earlier reports revealed that other companies are also exploring the idea, with a recent leak showing Huawei’s own concept. According to the patent, the Chinese giant is planning to incorporate a fan system into the camera module of its future device. While most patent ideas didn’t see the light of day, it seems the brand is determined to push the concept to its next Mate series.

That’s according to the latest discussion in China, thanks to a tip shared by well-known leaker Digital Chat Station. While the account did not name the brand and the series, comments and speculations point to the Huawei Mate 80 lineup.

According to DCS, Huawei is now working on the project. The tipster shared that the Mate 80 lineup will feature a circular camera island layout, and the fan will be integrated into the lower half section. The fan is reportedly small but offers high speed. The system also reportedly has an air duct, with the air outlet situated on the side of the module. Ultimately, the entire system is allegedly waterproof, meaning it could offer IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings.

To recall, the leaked patent of Huawei’s waterproof fan system has the following details:

Source