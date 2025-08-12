New rumor: Huawei Mate XTs launching ‘most likely’ on September 10

A new claim says Huawei could unveil the Huawei Mate XTs earlier than expected.

The Mate XT trifold is the first and only trifold model on the market. Despite its steep price, earlier reports revealed its success globally, with the most recent count reaching up to 500,000 activated units.

With this success, it is not surprising that Huawei plans to introduce its second trifold, the Mate XTs. Recent reports show that the company is now getting the necessary certifications for the phone, suggesting it is already approaching its launch date in China. While the brand is mum about it, several leaks revealed the alleged launch date of the handheld.

As per earlier reports, it could arrive on September 12, but a new tip from leaker Fixed Focus Digital says that it would debut two days earlier. Yet, as the account underscored, this could be just the “most likely” date, so it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nonetheless, whether it would be on September 10 or 12, it is clear that Huawei is planning to challenge Apple, which is also set to unveil its iPhone 17 series in the same month. According to reports, it could happen on September 9.

According to leaks, both the Mate 80 series and the trifold model will get eSIM support in China. The latter’s price tag is reportedly set around CN¥20,000, which is the same as its predecessor’s. The phone is also said to come with the new Kirin 9020 chip, Tiantong satellite communication support, three colorways (black, red, white, and purple), and a camera system with a 50MP main camera with variable aperture and a periscope telephoto unit.

