Huawei Nova Flip arrives with 2.14″ external OLED, $744 starting price

Huawei has finally unveiled its Nova Flip to its fans in China, confirming earlier leaks about the first foldable Nova model.

The Huawei Nova Flip made the headlines weeks ago due to its fame as the first foldable option in the Nova series. This week, the smartphone giant unveiled the phone in China, offering fans an affordable foldable phone. To recall, the phone was predicted to be more expensive than its standard Nova siblings but cheaper than Pocket phones. While the Huawei Pocket 2 launched with a $1042 starting price for its 256GB storage variant, the Huawei Nova Flip starts at $744 for the same configuration.

The brand did not share the model’s chip and RAM, but the phone appeared on Geekbench earlier when it was tested with a Kirin 8000 SoC and 12GB RAM.

In the power department, there’s a 4,400mAh battery, which is complemented by 66W wired charging. This powers its spacious 6.94″ internal FHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED screen and 2.14″ secondary OLED.

The phone comes in three storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, which are priced at CN¥5288 ($744), CN¥5688 ($798), and CN¥6488 ($911), respectively. The Nova Flip is available in New Green, Sakura Pink, Zero White, and Starry Black colors and will hit stores on August 10.

Here are more details about the phone: