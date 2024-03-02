Here’s what you should know about Huawei Pocket 2 clamshell smartphone

After making its debut last week, Huawei finally released the Huawei Pocket 2 clamshell smartphone to its stores in China. It appears to be an enticing smartphone model, but there are things to consider before getting a unit.

Pocket 2 clamshell joins the list of flip smartphones in the market, but Huawei wants it to stand out in the competition by giving a distinctive look. The Pocket 2 is available in four colors, but all of them sport a clamshell appearance when folded, complete with second-generation Kulun glass protection. This, nonetheless, is not the only thing that makes it interesting. The flip phone comes with a total of five cameras, with four of them situated in the rear. This makes it the flip-style model with the most rear cameras to date.

The rear camera island of Pocket 2 is composed of a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3X optical zoom, and a 2MP AI-powered hyperspectral camera. Meanwhile, the front camera comes at 10.7MP. While the number of cameras sounds impressive, it is important to note that the 2MP UV sensor is more like a gimmick. Yet, the company claims it could be useful for UV intensity level detection.

When opened, the smartphone will give you a generous 6.94-inch 2690 x 1136 LTPO OLED main display with 2200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. At the back, next to the circular camera island, is a round secondary 1.15-inch OLED screen, allowing quick viewing of notifications.

Pocket 2’s 7nm Kirin 9000S processor is complemented by 12GB of RAM. Unfortunately, based on past reviews and tests, the processor is not entirely impressive when it comes to performance and battery consumption. Specifically, the smartphone should not face any issues when being used for general-purpose CPU workloads, but when it comes to graphics workloads and power efficiency, it is behind its predecessor, the Kirin 9000. With this, customers must consider this point before getting the unit. On a positive note, Pocket 2 houses a decent 4,520mAh battery complemented by 66W wired fast charging, 40W wireless fast charging, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging features.

The storage of Pocket 2 comes in three options: 256GB ($1042), 512GB ($1111), and 1TB ($1250). There is also a choice for 1TB storage with 16GB RAM, which is the model’s artistic customized version. However, the price of this configuration is priced at $1528. Also, it is important to note that the models are currently only available in China, and it is unknown if Pocket 2 will have a global release.