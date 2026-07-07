Huawei Pura 90 series is launching next week globally

The Huawei Pura 90 series will make its global debut starting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, next week.

The series arrived in China in April. Months later, the Chinese titan has now confirmed that the lineup will be unveiled to the global market on July 14.

The series in China includes the Huawei Pura 90, Huawei Pura 90 Pro, and Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max. However, the brand has yet to reveal the variants coming globally, but the poster confirms that there will at least be one Pro model.

To recall, the models in China offer the following details:

Huawei Pura 90

Kirin 9010S

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,699), 12GB/512GB (CN¥5,199), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,699)

6.8” FHD+ 1-120 Hz LTPO OLED

50MP main camera with OIS + 12.5MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS and 3.7x optical zoom + Red Maple

50MP selfie camera + Red Maple

6500mAh battery

100W wired + 50W wireless + 5W wired reverse charging + wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 6.1

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Roland Purple, Velvet Black, and Snow White

Huawei Pura 90 Pro

Kirin 9030S

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥5,999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥6,499), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥7,499)

6.6” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED

50MP f/1.4-f/4.0 main camera with OIS + 12.5MP ultrawide + 50MP macro telephoto with OIS and 4x optical zoom + Red Maple Gen 2

13MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery

66W wired + 50W wireless + 5W wired reverse + wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 6.1

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Mulberry Black, Cococnut White, Orange Soda, and Pink Guava

Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max

Kirin 9030S

12GB/256GB (CN¥6,499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥6,999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥7,499), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥8,499)

6.9” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED

50MP f/1.4-f/4.0 with OIS + 40MP ultrawide + 200MP telephoto macro with OIS and 4x optical zoom + Red Maple Gen 2

13MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery

100W wired + 80W wireless + 18W wired reverse + wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 6.1

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Obsidian Black, Dawn Gold, Purple Sunset, Orange Ocean, and Emerald Lake

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