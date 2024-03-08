Huawei reportedly pushes back P70 launch date

Sadly, we might have to wait a little longer to witness the launch of the Huawei P70 series. According to a recent claim from a well-known Chinese leaker, the company has decided to move the launch, meaning it will no longer be unveiled this month.

Prior to the claim, earlier reports shared that the P70 would be entering the market this March. A leak then surfaced on the web, showing some third-party protective cases of the series. According to the images, the back of the new smartphones will feature a trio of lenses inside a triangular camera island on the upper left side. This ultimately fueled the anticipation for P70.

However, the excitement has been halted recently, with tipster @DigitalChatStation revealing on a Weibo post that Huawei changed the launch date plan for the P70.

“Huawei P70 series has indeed been postponed,” DCS’ translate post reads.

The reason behind the move was not shared by the leaker, but the account underscored earlier reports about some of the specs to expect from the series. Moreover, DCS noted that “there are still breakthroughs in telephoto modules and satellite communication technology​​​.”

Aside from these things, earlier reports claim that the Huawei P70 series could feature a 50MP ultra-wide angle and 50MP 4x periscope telephoto lens alongside OV50H physical variable aperture or IMX989 physical variable aperture. Its screen, on the other hand, is believed to be either 6.58 or 6.8-inch 2.5D 1.5K LTPO with equal-depth four-micro-curve tech. The processor of the series remains unknown, but it could be a Kirin 9xxx based on the series’ predecessor. Ultimately, the series is expected to have satellite communication tech, which should allow Huawei to compete with Apple, which has started offering the feature in the iPhone 14 series.