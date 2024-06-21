7 more Huawei devices start receiving stable HarmonyOS 4.2

There are seven more Huawei devices that can now install the stable version of the HarmonyOS 4.2 update.

The HarmonyOS 4.2 comes pre-installed in the recently launched Pura 70 series, but the brand is now moving to expand its availability to earlier generations of its creations.

The update is expected to enhance various sections of the system and bring some new features. Some of the things users could expect include improved security, better system performance, and some new user interface details.

The HarmonyOS 4.2 will be distributed to various Huawei devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and wearables. The latest models to receive it include the Huawei Nova 11 SE, Huawei Nova 10 SE, Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition, Huawei Nova 9 SE, Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro, Huawei Enjoy 60X, and Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro.

Specifically, here are the features and improvements expected from HarmonyOS 4.2 as detailed by its changelog:

Themes

Introduced a new geometry party theme that lets you select distinct triangular shapes to create a group thus, begins the party by following the click gestures to scroll above or below the lock screen.

Added a new geometric sticker theme which can pile up different triangular shapes or colorful stickers, creating a personalized theme. Moreover, users can interact with these stickers with click gestures on the lock screen.

Added a new mood fun theme where you can choose from various cute expressions freely as well as combine them to form an enriched theme via several layout methods.

Added a new mood sticker theme which uses a rich collection of popular emoticons and 1500+ mood emoticons to form an ever-changing interactive theme hence, making the lock screen more fun.

User Interface

Celia suggestions widgets can be stacked for display to improve the user experience.

Polishes the operation details of more scenarios to make visual effects, prompts, etc. more refined and accurate.

System

Improve the user experience in various scenarios such as application startup, task switching, sliding, interrupting animations, etc., giving you a smoother and smoother operating feel.

Added a new WLAN network automatic connection tab, which can individually control whether to auto-connect to previously connected WLAN networks.

Security

Integrates a device-cloud cooperation mechanism to achieve more accurate and faster control of malicious apps.

Added an anti-false alarm feature to smartly identify viruses and risky applications, making HarmonyOS more pure and secure.

Blocks in-app ads (pop-up ads when the phone is shaken) by preventing apps from obtaining the device orientation. (Settings > Privacy > Permission Manager > Device Orientation).

Better control on notification sending permissions for new third-party apps.

Application