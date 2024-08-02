Leaker: Huawei starts scheduling tri-fold smartphone production

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has suggested that Huawei has finally started scheduling the production of its tri-fold smartphone.

The existence of the Huawei tri-fold smartphone was confirmed by Yu Chengdong (Richard Yu), Huawei’s Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Consumer BG. While hosting a live event, Yu admitted that creating a tri-fold device is a challenge. The executive shared that the tri-fold phone took five years of research and development, but the company would soon launch it. In line with this, Yu confirmed that the handheld employs a double hinge design and can fold inward and outward.

Now, DCS shared an update on the development of the Huawei tri-fold, noting in a recent Weibo post that the company “has started scheduling the production of its tri-fold smartphone” (machine translated). Interestingly, the tipster also suggested that the tri-fold’s progress is ahead of the Huawei Mate X6 foldable, which is rumored to arrive in the second half of 2024.

On a side note, DCS shared that the thickness of the Huawei tri-fold won’t beat the current profile of the current two-screen foldables in the market. Yet, the tipster underscored how promising the device would be as the first tri-fold smartphone in the market with internal and external folding functions and a “super-flat” 10-inch main display.

According to an earlier report, the Huawei tri-fold could cost around CN¥20,000 and rival the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 series, which is also set to launch in September. Nonetheless, its price is expected to drop over time as the tri-fold industry matures.