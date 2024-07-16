Huawei tri-fold reportedly launching within two months ‘in small quantities’ as iPad replacement

A leaker on Weibo has claimed that the Huawei tri-fold smartphone is only two months away from its launch. Interestingly, it is being teased as a powerful handheld that could replace iPads and other foldables in the market.

Huawei remains mum about its anticipated tri-fold handheld, but various rumors about it are already circulating online. One of the most recent details involving the phone comes from the leaker account Fixed Focus Digital, which revealed that the smartphone could make its debut within two months.

This is opposed to the earlier claims made by other leakers, who suggested that the device could be launched in the fourth quarter of the year or in 2025. Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station even shared that there’s currently no mass production plan for the device, although it is now being tested internally.

Despite this, the new leak suggests that the launch is imminent and that it would be presented as an “expensive” device. This echoes DCS’s earlier claim about the product’s price.

The leaker didn’t specify the reason (e.g., costs of components) behind the alleged steep price but noted that the Huawei tri-fold smartphone would only be produced in small quantities. Nonetheless, the tipster suggested that the company would find a way to optimize its industry production to help lower the price over time.

Ultimately, the post suggested that the upcoming Huawei foldable could replace the current foldables in the market. Due to its main display size when unfolded, the tipster even claimed that it could be a great alternative for iPads.