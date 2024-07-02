New HyperOS update comes to Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, 14 Ultra, Redmi K60 Ultra with detailed changelog

A new HyperOS update is now rolling out to Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and Redmi K60 Ultra. It comes with tons of improvements and features, which are detailed in a long changelog.

The rollout of the HyperOS 1.0.42.0.UNCCNXM (182MB) update has come after the company promised to move away from “old boring changelogs.” The monicker of the update is not official, but it is now being coined as “1.5” as it came amid beliefs that the company is already done with the original and first HyperOS and now preparing for the second version.

The update comes with fixes, which should now be available to four devices, namely the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and Redmi K60 Ultra. However, it is important to note that it is only currently available to the said devices in China. With this, users of the said devices from global markets still have to wait for further announcements.

Meanwhile, here is the changelog of the HyperOS 1.5:

System

Optimize the number of apps preloaded to improve the app launching speed.

Optimize the startup animation to reduce the application startup selection.

Optimize system resource collection during application switching to improve application flow.

Optimize memory usage.

Fixed the problem of system reboot caused by cleaning.

Notes

Fix the problem of cloud synchronization failure when the number of attachments exceeds 20MB.

Widgets

New travel assistant function, intelligent reminders for train and plane trips, making travel more convenient (after you need to open the intelligent assistant app in the Xiaomi App Store to version 512.2 and above, upgrade SMS to version 15/0.2.24 and above, and upgrade MAI engine to version 22 and above to support it).

Repair the problem of zoom abnormality when clicking the music widget.

Repair the problem of display abnormality when adding clock widget with a low consumption rate.

Lock Screen

Optimize the lock screen trigger section when clicking on the lock screen to enter the editor, to reduce the mis-touch.

Clock

Fixed the problem that the clock can’t be closed by pressing the button after ringing.

Calculator

Optimize the sensitivity of calculator keys.

Albums

Optimize the video synchronization measurement to improve the smoothness of the broadcasting screen.

Fix the problem of long loading time of album preview when a large number of pictures are generated in a short time.

Repair the problem of losing the time of photos during cloud synchronization, resulting in the date of silver class.

Repair the problem of photos reappearing after deleting photos in cloud synchronization.

Repair the problem that time card can’t be played in some models.

Repair the problem of album preview when taking a lot of photos in a row.

File Manager

Optimize the loading speed of File Manager.

Status bar, notification bar